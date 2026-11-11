Brooklyn building collapses, leaving people trapped under rubble

Updated - Nov. 11, 2026 at 2:53 p.m. | Posted - Nov. 11, 2026 at 2:42 p.m.

Aidan Johnstone, Dalia FaheidCNN
 

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A three-story building in Brooklyn has collapsed, leaving people trapped inside and rescuers searching through rubble, the New York City Fire Department said.

The building collapsed in the south Brooklyn neighborhood of Flatbush, a largely residential area. It was reported around 4 p.m., according to the department.

"FDNY units are currently operating at a building collapse on Flatbush Avenue in Brooklyn," the department said in a statement Wednesday afternoon.

Two people are being evaluated and rescuers are continuing to search for people trapped inside, according to the department.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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