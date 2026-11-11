Alabama parents take steps to legally require cameras in special education classrooms

Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama — A parent advocating for cameras in Hoover, Alabama special education classrooms has donated $5,000 to Hoover City Schools, citing "Tyler's Law," which requires the funds to be used for their designated purpose.

Charles Daniel shared the news of his donation during a Hoover City School Board meeting Tuesday night. Daniel and his wife, who works at WVTM 13, are the parents of twin 13-year-old boys with autism. They've spent the past five years advocating for cameras. He said he's been trying to make the donation for weeks.

"Signed. Sealed. Delivered. Now you have to do it. And if you don't, you'll be in direct violation of the law," Daniel said.

"I was met with some resistance over the last couple of weeks with trying to get that donation made to them. Just not returning phone calls and being stonewalled in every way. Today we were able to make that happen," Daniel said.

Daniel has been advocating for cameras in special education classrooms for years, arguing they would protect both students and teachers. He questioned why the district has not allocated funds for the initiative, pointing to other expenditures.

"This board was able to find $1.28 million for soccer field upgrades. You found $700,000 for playground upgrades. You have an eight-year capital improvement plan, which doesn't include cameras in the classrooms, of $60 million, while still estimating $140 million in reserves," Daniel said.

In September, Hoover City Schools issued a statement saying they believe their resources have the greatest impact when invested directly in people.

After the board meeting, Superintendent Dr. Kevin Maddox declined to comment on how cameras could impact special education classrooms, expressing frustration over continued coverage of the story.

"There's journalistic integrity, and you guys have no idea what that is. It's disappointing. How many times is his family member (inaudible) to cover the same story over and over?" Maddox said when asked if he'd like to comment.

Daniel said he believes the fight is far from over, despite making the donation.

"I know 100%, I can tell you their game plan. They'll slow walk it. They'll try to tell me that they'll give it back. They'll try to do everything they can do to not let this happen," Daniel said.

He emphasized the importance of accountability and the broader impact of his efforts.

"I'm not just doing this for my kids, right? I have two kids in the special needs classrooms. I'm doing this for all of our kids, and I know other parents are in this fight, and I'm just so happy. I hope that this is a catalyst for the Hoover City School Board to do what is right for the rest of the classrooms and the whole district," Daniel said.

It remains unclear how long it will take for the cameras to be installed.

Hoover City School issued the following statement in September:

"In Hoover City Schools, we are committed to providing all of our students with the highest level of instruction and support possible in a safe and caring learning environment. In our exceptional education classrooms, we have multiple adults supporting our students' individual needs, as determined by a team of professionals and the child's parents. Tyler's Law provides an option for school districts to install surveillance cameras in exceptional educational classrooms and spaces where at least 50% of the students have an individualized education plan. HCS believes our resources have the greatest impact when invested directly in people. We remain committed to directing our resources toward low student-to-adult ratios in classrooms, recruiting, training, and retaining trusted teachers and staff who actively support and care for our students every day. We always encourage and welcome our families to reach out anytime they have questions about their child's educational experience. We value the trust our families place in our faculty and staff as we continue partnering with them to support all of our students."