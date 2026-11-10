At least 3 people dead after vehicle strikes pedestrians in North Hollywood, officials say

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At least three people are dead and three others are injured after an SUV crashed into a group of pedestrians near a Metro entrance in the North Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles, officials said Tuesday night.

Around 6 p.m., a white SUV collided with pedestrians, according to the Los Angeles Police Department, but no other details were available.

Three people died on the scene of the busy intersection, while at least three others were transported to local hospitals in critical condition, the Los Angeles Fire Department said. The circumstances of the crash are unknown, LAFD said.

Aerials from CNN affiliate KCAL shows a white SUV undernear a blue canopy stopped right next to a covered Metro entrance with scattered material surrounding the area. Fire trucks and police cars blocked the intersection as they responded to the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated.