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When protection feels like rejection: 4 ways to help them open up

Posted - Nov. 10, 2026 at 11:50 a.m.

Lauren TippettsKSL
 
Keep the conversation going, even when you don't agree.

Keep the conversation going, even when you don't agree. (Daniel - stock.adobe.com)

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Estimated read time: Less than a minute

SALT LAKE CITY — Most of us would do just about anything to protect our kids, but here's the tricky part: sometimes what feels like protection to us can feel rejection to them.

KSL Parenting Contributor Heather Johnson said when teenagers feel shut down, they're often less likely to open up. She shared how to keep the conversation going, even when you don't agree.

Build their emotional compass

Be a consultant not a gatekeeper

Co-create boundaries

Have side-by-side conversations

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