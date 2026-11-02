When to seek expert help for wounds that aren't healing

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Most people define a wound as a simple scrape or a minor cut. But for many, wounds can become a long-term struggle. Whether due to diabetes, poor circulation, or other underlying health issues, some injuries simply refuse to heal.

At CommonSpirit Health, experts are dedicated to treating these complex, non-healing wounds. Dr. Andrew Moffat, a specialist in Advanced Wound Care, explains that these injuries have often forgotten how to heal.

"You have to look at the body as a whole to figure out why the natural repair processes have stalled, and work together as a team on how to address them. Once the contributing factors are addressed, we then use advanced medical therapies to restart the healing process," Dr. Moffat says.

The 2-week rule

Because chronic wounds are complex, patients often wait too long to seek professional help. Dr. Moffat advocates the two-week rule: If a wound has not shown clear, measurable signs of healing — such as closing or reducing in size — within two weeks of consistent care, it is time to stop home treatment and see a specialist.

This is particularly critical for those with diabetes. High blood sugar can damage nerves, preventing a patient from feeling an injury, while simultaneously narrowing blood vessels. This starves the tissue of the oxygen needed to mend. A tiny blister can become a serious infection in a matter of days.

Beyond home first aid

Many people still reach for hydrogen peroxide or rubbing alcohol when they get a cut. Experts warn against this, as these common household items are cytotoxic, meaning they kill the healthy cells trying to rebuild your skin, which actually delays healing.

For chronic wounds, the approach is much more sophisticated. CommonSpirit Health wound care experts act as the quarterback for a patient's wound, often coordinating therapies with multiple subspecialists and primary care providers. This results in a more comprehensive approach of addressing the many reasons why wounds do not heal, rather than just focusing on the wound itself.

Advanced technology: Hyperbaric healing

The field of wound care has evolved rapidly, moving from passive management to active medical intervention. This includes the use of hyperbaric oxygen therapy, where specialized hyperbaric chambers are used to supercharge the body's ability to heal oxygen-starved tissue. Combined with advanced dressings and tissue substitutes, these treatments are changing the lives of patients who once thought their conditions were permanent.

"For those struggling quietly with chronic wounds, please know that there is hope. There are people wanting to help you, and new advancements in wound care that occur regularly to help you heal," Dr. Moffat says.

To learn more about advanced wound care or to schedule an evaluation, visit mountain.commonspirit.org.

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