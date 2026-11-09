Judge denies Lindsay Clancy's motion to dismiss case, paving the way for potential retrial

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

A judge in Massachusetts denied Lindsay Clancy's motion to dismiss her murder case, clearing the way for her to face a second trial for allegedly killing her three children.

Judge William Sullivan also ruled Monday against imposing a gag order on the parties as he tees up the next trial.

Last week, Sullivan heard arguments on Clancy's motion to dismiss that argued a retrial would violate her protections against double jeopardy.

Sullivan said he's inclined to set a March 2027 trial date when the parties convene again next Monday.

The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office has not definitively committed to retrying Clancy, remaining noncommittal at the hearing last week.

Defense attorney Kevin Reddington accused the prosecution of "(spinning) everyone in the breeze" and questioned why they hadn't made a decision yet on a retrial or what charges his client may face.

This is a developing story and will be updated.