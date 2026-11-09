Lionel Messi wins the MLS Golden Boot for a second straight season

Posted - Nov. 9, 2026 at 10:21 a.m.

The Associated PressAssociated Press
 
Inter Miami forward Leo Messi (10) gestures after missing a shot on goal during the first half of an MLS game against Charlotte Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, in Miami, Fla.

Inter Miami forward Leo Messi (10) gestures after missing a shot on goal during the first half of an MLS game against Charlotte Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, in Miami, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

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Lionel Messi has been awarded the 2026 MLS Golden Boot, becoming the first player in league history to win the award in consecutive seasons.

The Inter Miami forward scored a league-high 26 goals this season. He also notched 17 assists and led the league with 43 goal contributions.

Messi edged out FC Dallas striker Peter Musa (22 goals) and Nashville SC striker Sam Surridge (21 goals) to take home the award just months after winning the Silver Boot at the 2026 World Cup while leading Argentina to the final.

Messi became the sixth two-time MLS Golden Boot winner, joining Bradley Wright-Phillips, Chris Wondolowski, Jeff Cunningham, Taylor Twellman and Preki.

The Argentine great, who retired from the national team this year, had 29 goals and 19 assists when he won the MLS award in 2025.

Messi could be up for another accolade on Monday night and become the first three-time winner of the Landon Donovan MLS MVP award. The award will be announced at 8 p.m. EST.

Messi and No. 2-seeded Miami face the No. 7-seeded Columbus Crew in a best-of-three series in the first round of the MLS Cup Playoffs.

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See AP's full MLS coverage here

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