Tooele County leaders invite public input on long-range transportation plan

Posted - Nov. 9, 2026 at 7:44 a.m.

Joe R. Wirthlin JrKSL
 
The on-ramp from state Route 201 to I-80 in Tooele County on Saturday. Tooele Valley leaders are interested in asking for public comments on a long-range transportation plan.

The on-ramp from state Route 201 to I-80 in Tooele County on Saturday. Tooele Valley leaders are interested in asking for public comments on a long-range transportation plan. (Utah Department of Transportation)

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KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • Tooele County invites public input on a draft transportation plan for 2027-2055.
  • An open house will be held Thursday at the Tooele County Building Auditorium.
  • The plan focuses on roads transit walking and biking improvements throughout Tooele Valley.

TOOELE — Leaders from Tooele and the Tooele Valley are looking for the public's input into long-range transportation plans designed to improve mobility and access throughout the valley.

The Draft 2027-2055 Tooele Valley Long-Range Transportation Plan "identifies transportation needs and priorities for roads, transit, walking, and biking throughout Tooele Valley," according to a statement by the Wasatch Front Regional Council.

An open house for residents and community members to review the draft, share feedback and talk with representatives will be held at the Tooele County Building Auditorium in Tooele at 47 S. Main Street, beginning at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12.

"As Tooele Valley grows, we have an opportunity to shape that growth in a way that supports local jobs, improves how people get around, and preserves the character that makes our communities special," said Tooele City Mayor Maresa Manzione. "This plan helps us look ahead and identify the transportation investments we'll need for the future. I encourage residents to share their perspectives and help shape the future of our valley."

The draft is available for the public to review and comment through Sunday, Nov. 22.

The Tooele Valley Rural Planning Organization, which developed the plan, is a collaborative organization for Tooele County and the cities of Erda, Grantsville, Lake Point and Tooele. The organization will plan the valley's transportation system and set shared priorities for Tooele Valley residents.

The draft seeks to develop plans for roadway improvements, continuing transit service and developing both walking and biking connections throughout Tooele Valley. Midvalley Highway, 33rd Parkway, Droubay Road and state Route 112 are among the list of roads with proposed improvements.

Needs identified in the Tooele Valley plans will not consider costs or anticipated revenues, but instead will be used by the Utah Department of Transportation to develop the statewide Long-Range Transportation Plan.

Officials expect the statewide plan to be available for public comment as early as January of next year.

The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

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Utah transportationUtahTooele County

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