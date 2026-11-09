Scout troops to post 130+ American flags outside VA Medical Center for Veterans Day

SALT LAKE CITY — For the sixth year in a row, more than 130 American flags will line Foothill Drive outside the George E. Wahlen VA Medical Center in honor of Veterans Day, thanks to the efforts of local members of Scouting America troops.

Members of Scouting America's Troop 5202 and Cub Scout Pack 5202 will gather on Monday about 4:30 p.m. to place the flags along Foothill Drive and throughout portions of the VA campus, including the Fisher House.

The flags will be in place throughout the week to honor Veterans Day on Wednesday. Following the holiday, the scouts will remove the flags on Saturday starting around 10 a.m.

The tradition began in 2021 after the VA invited the Crossroads of the West Council to help honor veterans during Veterans Day week.

Approximately 150 donated American flags made up the first year's observance, according to the Crossroads of the West Council. As the display has evolved, Scouts began posting flags every 15 feet, rather than every 10, lowering the overall number used each year.

As time has gone on, Scouts have worked with the Council to refurbish damaged flags, replace worn materials and maintain the display year after year. The unused flags remain in storage, ready to be displayed for future Veterans Day observances.

"We are so excited when the local units engage with their communities," said camping director Jeremy Ball with the Crossroads of the West Council. "Each of the kids in the troops are products of their local neighborhoods, and for them to show such respect for veterans on the holiday, that's what scouting is all about."

The Scouts will gather near the VA Medical Center to speak with a veteran in person to gain their perspective on the holiday, according to Cub Scout leader Patch Henderson.

"We're doing this as the sun sets, but that's what Scouting's all about," Henderson said. "Getting beyond yourself, growing and gaining perspective. We're doing our duty to God and country, helping other people at all times."

Scouting remains an active part of Utah, according to Henderson, through service projects, outdoor adventures, leadership development and community partnerships.

"There's a saying, 'All gave some, some gave all,'" Henderson said. "We've added, 'Some are still giving.'"