4 fresh Utah finds you haven't tried yet (but should be on your radar)

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SALT LAKE CITY — A little novelty can go a long way! Sometimes the best cure for a busy week is something you've never done before: a new spot to explore, a new bite to try or a new experience that gets you out of your routine.

Melisa Osmond curated a list of fresh finds around Utah and shared what's worth putting on your radar.

Bonrue Bakery, Provo

Pause Highland, Highland

City Hall Slides, St. George

Padel Park, West Jordan

Find more fun ideas from Melisa Osmond on Instagram, @melisaosmond.