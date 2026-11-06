News  / 

4 fresh Utah finds you haven't tried yet (but should be on your radar)

Posted - Nov. 6, 2026 at 11:50 a.m.

Lauren TippettsKSL
 
A little novelty can go a long way! Sometimes the best cure for a busy week is something you've never done before

A little novelty can go a long way! Sometimes the best cure for a busy week is something you've never done before (Courtesy of Melisa Osmond)

Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

SALT LAKE CITY — A little novelty can go a long way! Sometimes the best cure for a busy week is something you've never done before: a new spot to explore, a new bite to try or a new experience that gets you out of your routine.

Melisa Osmond curated a list of fresh finds around Utah and shared what's worth putting on your radar.

Bonrue Bakery, Provo

Pause Highland, Highland

City Hall Slides, St. George

Padel Park, West Jordan

Find more fun ideas from Melisa Osmond on Instagram, @melisaosmond.

Most recent News stories

KSL.com Beyond Series
KSL.com Beyond Business

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | Your Privacy ChoicesCalifornia Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon
© 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  