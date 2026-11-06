Feed recall issued in southern Utah following multiple horse deaths

TAYLORSVILLE — Several horses in southern Utah, Nevada and Arizona have died, prompting an investigation by the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food.

"We are actively investigating, but without test results, we are unable to officially confirm the cause and source of these recent horse deaths," Utah state veterinarian Amanda Price said in a news release Friday.

Utah Department of Agriculture and Food officials initially received reports of several sick horses on a single farm, three of which died. On Monday, the department was alerted to additional cases affecting horses across southern Utah and surrounding areas.

While the cause of death remains unconfirmed, investigators are testing feed cubes sold at facilities in southern Utah. The investigation prompted Laub's Feeding and Cubing to issue a voluntary recall of alfalfa hay cubes sold on or after Oct. 3. The business operates three locations in St. George, Beryl and Paragonah.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we recommend that horse owners who have purchased hay cubes from Laub's Feeding and Cubing after Oct. 3 not use the feed," Price said.

Officials instructed horse owners to contact a local veterinarian if their animals exhibit neurological signs, including depression, colic or incoordination.