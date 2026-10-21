Swimming-World Aquatics names 2027 Swimming World Cup hosts

Posted - Oct. 21, 2026 at 9:48 a.m.

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FILE PHOTO: Swimming - World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup - Olympic Aquatics Centre, Saint-Denis, France - May 4, 2024 General view as Italy's Sarah Maria Rizea and Flaminia Vernice perform during the women's duet free finals

FILE PHOTO: Swimming - World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup - Olympic Aquatics Centre, Saint-Denis, France - May 4, 2024 General view as Italy's Sarah Maria Rizea and Flaminia Vernice perform during the women's duet free finals (REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq/File Photo)

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Oct 21 — World Aquatics on Wednesday named Berlin, Paris ​and London as the host cities for the 2027 Swimming World Cup, ‌with the three-stop series also offering direct qualification opportunities for ⁠the Los Angeles ​2028 Olympics.

• Berlin will ⁠host the opening leg from October ‌15-17, followed by ‌Paris from October 22-24 and London ⁠from October 29-31.

• Athletes ⁠will be able to secure direct Olympic qualification in the newly introduced 50 metres butterfly, backstroke and breaststroke events across the series.

• The men's 50m backstroke and ‌women's 50m butterfly qualifiers ​will be decided in Berlin, while Paris will determine the men's 50m butterfly and women's 50m breaststroke qualifiers.

• The final qualification places will be awarded in London's Aquatics Centre, where the men's 50m breaststroke ​and women's 50m backstroke events will ‌serve as Olympic ‌qualifiers.

• "Each ⁠city has an outstanding sporting pedigree and Olympic heritage and therefore offers a fitting stage to determine the qualifiers for 50m ‌events newly-introduced onto the ​Olympic programme for ‌LA28," said World ⁠Aquatics President ​Husain Al Musallam.

(Reporting by Paras J. Haji in ​Bengaluru)

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