Swimming-World Aquatics names 2027 Swimming World Cup hosts

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Oct 21 — World Aquatics on Wednesday named Berlin, Paris ​and London as the host cities for the 2027 Swimming World Cup, ‌with the three-stop series also offering direct qualification opportunities for ⁠the Los Angeles ​2028 Olympics.

• Berlin will ⁠host the opening leg from October ‌15-17, followed by ‌Paris from October 22-24 and London ⁠from October 29-31.

• Athletes ⁠will be able to secure direct Olympic qualification in the newly introduced 50 metres butterfly, backstroke and breaststroke events across the series.

• The men's 50m backstroke and ‌women's 50m butterfly qualifiers ​will be decided in Berlin, while Paris will determine the men's 50m butterfly and women's 50m breaststroke qualifiers.

• The final qualification places will be awarded in London's Aquatics Centre, where the men's 50m breaststroke ​and women's 50m backstroke events will ‌serve as Olympic ‌qualifiers.

• "Each ⁠city has an outstanding sporting pedigree and Olympic heritage and therefore offers a fitting stage to determine the qualifiers for 50m ‌events newly-introduced onto the ​Olympic programme for ‌LA28," said World ⁠Aquatics President ​Husain Al Musallam.

(Reporting by Paras J. Haji in ​Bengaluru)