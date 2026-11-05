3 hospitalized and suspect in custody after shooting at Des Moines post office, police say

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Three people were hospitalized and a suspect is in custody after a shooting was reported at a post office Thursday morning near downtown Des Moines, Iowa, police said.

"We received multiple phone calls from inside of the post office reporting that … someone was shooting on the second floor," Des Moines police Sgt. Paul Parizek told reporters.

The victims initially are believed to have non-life-threatening injuries, Parizek said. The names of the suspect and the injured were not immediately released.

The suspect was detained just outside of the post office, Parizek said. The post office is just north of downtown Des Moines, about a mile from the state capitol building.

Emergency responders in tactical helmets were seen on scene along with more than a dozen law enforcement vehicles, video from CNN affiliate WOI showed.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

CNN's Chris Boyette, Kara Devlin and Jeff Zeleny contributed to this report.