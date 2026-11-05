Bomb threats force diversion of several flights in Europe for a second time this week

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Bomb threats forced the diversion of a series of flights across Europe on Thursday, just two days after at least seven flights received similar threats.

There was no claim of responsibility for Tuesday's alerts and officials did not attribute blame.

On Thursday, Aer Lingus said a flight from Dublin to Rome diverted to Normandy in France as a security precaution.

A Finnair flight from Helsinki was escorted by two Italian air force fighter jets to Rome Fiumicino Airport after a bomb threat on Thursday morning, a spokesperson for the airport told CNN.

Bomb checks are still being performed and are being carried out by Italian police. The airport did not suffer interruptions to its service and flights are taking off and landing regularly, the spokesperson also said.

Bulgarian media reported emergency landings of three aircraft following bomb threats. Two of the aircraft departed from Copenhagen and Madrid, landing safely in the Bulgarian capital of Sofia, Reuters reported, citing local media. A third aircraft, flying from London, landed in Plovdiv in Bulgaria, the reports said.

Reuters also reported that Polish airline LOT had received a suspicious report regarding one of its planes which had departed from Warsaw. It has since landed safely in Brussels, Belgian media reported