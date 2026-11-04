Jaylen Brown scores season-high 30 points and makes key block in 76ers' 112-106 win over Pistons

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DETROIT — Jaylen Brown scored a season-high 30 points and made a key block in the final minute, helping the Philadelphia 76ers hold on for a 112-106 win over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night.

Joel Embiid had 26 points and 15 rebounds, and LeBron James added 13 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists as the Eastern Conference-leading Sixers improved to 8-1. Their lone loss came at home against Detroit.

Philadelphia won despite an off night from Tyrese Maxey, held to a season-low 19 points on 5-of-16 shooting. Maxey had at least 26 points in every other game this season, and his 29-point scoring average trailed just Luka Doncic and Stephen Curry in the NBA.

Cade Cunningham had 26 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds, and Duncan Robinson scored 27 for the Pistons, who lead the Central Division with a 6-2 record.

The Sixers led by 17 before Detroit rallied late, pulling within six points. With a chance to cut the deficit to three, Cunningham pulled up for a 3-pointer and Brown blocked his shot with 37 seconds left to secure the win.

James hit a left-handed runner early in the second quarter, making the NBA's all-time leading scorer the first to connect on 16,000 shots. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, the second-leading scorer in league history, made 15,837 field goals in his Hall of Fame career.

The 41-year-old James also had some slick assists in the second, including a no-look pass and left-handed throw to Adem Bona to set up him up for a three-point play and another bucket.

Late in the first half, Embiid was called for a technical foul after a review showed he instigated pushing and shoving with Pistons center Tolu Smith.

76ers: Play at Cleveland on Friday night.

Pistons: Host the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.

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