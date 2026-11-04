Sold-out arenas, 3.3 million viewers for Game 7: The WNBA postseason surges in numbers

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NEW YORK — The WNBA Finals was the most watched since 1999 with an average of 1.88 million people viewing the seven-game series that Golden State won over Atlanta in a decisive Game 7.

That game averaged 3.3 million viewers, making it the most watched WNBA postseason game ever. It was up 128% from last season's clinching game between Las Vegas and Phoenix that the Aces won.

All seven games in the series were sold out, including Game 6, which was played at 12:30 p.m. EDT.

The Finals capped the WNBA's most-watched postseason since its inaugural season in 1997, averaging 1.49 million viewers, up 27% from last year.

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