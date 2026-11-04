4 fun ways to put gratitude into action for kids

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SALT LAKE CITY — As we turn our attention to the all-important theme of gratitude this month, it can sometimes feel a little abstract, especially for kids. We talk about being thankful, but putting that feeling into action is a whole different story.

Madison Tesimale is a mom of four who shares family fun ideas on her Instagram "Mom Stuff Made Cute." She shared four creative ways to bring gratitude into everyday family life at home.

Make a Gratitude Chain

Write a Love Note

Deliver a Sweet Treat

Plan a Family Surprise Party

Find more creative ideas from Madison Tesimale on Instagram, @momstuffmadecute.