Democrats on track to regain control of Salt Lake County Council; bond set to pass

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SALT LAKE CITY — Democrats could flip the Salt Lake County Council, while a proposed $128 million bond for recreational facilities across the state's most populous county is on track to pass, according to preliminary election results.

Republicans currently hold a 5-4 advantage in the County Council, but two Republican members chose not to seek reelection and a third was unseated during the party's nominating convention earlier this year.

That means three new faces would join the nine-member council next year anyway, but if the current election numbers hold, Democrats would hold a 6-3 advantage beginning next year.

At-Large A: Democrat Zach Robinson leads Republican Kathleen Anderson, 65% to 33% (227,601 ballots counted). Republican Laurie Stringham currently holds the seat, but lost to Anderson at the Republican nominating convention.

Democrat Zach Robinson leads Republican Kathleen Anderson, 65% to 33% (227,601 ballots counted). Republican Laurie Stringham currently holds the seat, but lost to Anderson at the Republican nominating convention. District 1: Democrat Jiro Johnson leads Libertarian Casey Poe, 87% to 13% (30,049 ballots counted). Johnson is seeking reelection.

Democrat Jiro Johnson leads Libertarian Casey Poe, 87% to 13% (30,049 ballots counted). Johnson is seeking reelection. District 3: Democrat Luke Maynes leads Republican Mike Bird, 59% to 41% (33.571 ballots counted). Republican Aimee Winder Newton currently holds the seat, but chose not to seek reelection.

Democrat Luke Maynes leads Republican Mike Bird, 59% to 41% (33.571 ballots counted). Republican Aimee Winder Newton currently holds the seat, but chose not to seek reelection. District 5: Republican Traci Crockett leads Democrat Sara Cimmers, 53% to 47% (34,696 ballots counted). Republican Sheldon Stewart currently holds the seat, but chose not to seek reelection.

Robinson called the results a "win for all of us," in a statement Tuesday night. Most other candidates have remained mum on the preliminary results.

Jenny Wilson, a Democrat, was reelected as the mayor of Salt Lake County in 2024. Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill, Sheriff Rosie Rivera and Clerk Lannie Chapman, all Democrats, are poised to remain in their positions.

Ali Cloward, a Democrat, also holds a 63% to 37% lead over County Auditor Chris Harding, a Republican.

Chapman told KSL she knows there are thousands of ballots left to count, but she was unsure exactly how many more are left to count.

Election results aren't final until the county certifies the election results later this month.

Recreation bond on pace to pass

Meanwhile, a $128 million bond on residents' ballots is on track to pass.

Votes for the bond hold a 62% to 38% lead over votes against it, based on a count of over 216,000 votes.

County leaders agreed to put the 10-year bond on the ballot in August, seeking to fund new recreation facilities or improvements to existing centers and parks across the county.

The measure will not increase property taxes on residents if approved, as it would essentially replace an expiring bond that voters approved a decade ago, county officials explained at the time.

A list of proposed projects the bond supports can be found on the county's website.

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