Stuck in a thinking trap? 4 ways to break out of a worry loop

Estimated read time: Less than a minute
SALT LAKE CITY — Worry has a way of looping in our brain, and when you're a parent, that worry loop can feel like a never-ending merry-go-round. They failed a test. They didn't make the team. They're struggling with friends. The list goes on.
KSL Parenting Contributor Heather Johnson said those thinking traps can hurt us and our kids and shared what we can do to get unstuck.
Ask a Concrete Question
Brain Purge
Interrupt the Thinking Pattern
Play the "So What" Game
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