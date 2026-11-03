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Stuck in a thinking trap? 4 ways to break out of a worry loop

Posted - Nov. 3, 2026 at 11:50 a.m.

Lauren TippettsKSL
 
When you're a parent, that worry loop can feel like a never-ending merry-go-round.

When you're a parent, that worry loop can feel like a never-ending merry-go-round. (Drobot Dean - stock.adobe.com)

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Estimated read time: Less than a minute

SALT LAKE CITY — Worry has a way of looping in our brain, and when you're a parent, that worry loop can feel like a never-ending merry-go-round. They failed a test. They didn't make the team. They're struggling with friends. The list goes on.

KSL Parenting Contributor Heather Johnson said those thinking traps can hurt us and our kids and shared what we can do to get unstuck.

Ask a Concrete Question

Brain Purge

Interrupt the Thinking Pattern

Play the "So What" Game

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