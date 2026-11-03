Red Rocks to open 2027 season at Sprouts Collegiate Quad meet, host California

SALT LAKE CITY — As the Red Rocks made an early exit from the 2026 postseason — the first such exit in program history — star gymnast Avery Neff said "you have to break something down in order to build it back up stronger."

Nearly a year later, the Red Rocks are ready for a new challenge, with hopes for a stronger season.

That season will unofficially begin on Dec. 11 (7 p.m. MT) when fans of the Utah gymnastics team will get the first look at the new roster in the team's Red Rocks Preview night at the Huntsman Center.

That roster includes the additions of transfer gymnasts Arielle Ward (Illinois) and Lilly Tubbs (Washington), as well as freshmen Ayla Miller and Leonie Gervais. The four new members of the Red Rocks will join a veteran roster highlighted by senior Ella Zirbes and junior captain Avery Neff.

The Red Rocks will officially kick off the season on the road in the annual Sprouts Collegiate Quad meet in Greenville, South Carolina, on Jan. 10, where the team will compete against Clemson, Georgia and North Carolina on ESPN (11 a.m. MT).

Utah will make its home debut at the Huntsman Center on Jan. 18 (5 p.m. MT) against Southern Utah before a road meet against BYU on Jan. 22. The annual "Best of Utah" meet, which is traditionally held early in the season, will now take place as the final meet of the regular season on March 13 at the Maverik Center in West Valley.

That in-state meet will set up back-to-back weeks for the Red Rocks in the Maverik Center, with the Big 12 championship meet held a week later on March 20.

The Red Rocks will host five meets at home this upcoming season, with Southern Utah, Boise State, Denver, California and Arizona visiting the Huntsman Center. The team will be a part of two neutral site meets, in addition to three road meets— including BYU, West Virginia and Arizona State.

Though Utah failed to advance to nationals for the first time in program history last season, the Red Rocks have won six consecutive conference championships (four in the Pac-12 and two in the Big 12) and four third-place finishes at nationals during that time.

The following is the Red Rocks' 2027 schedule. If you can't see it below, click here.