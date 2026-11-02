Indoor/outdoor cat near Delta tests positive for rabies

DELTA — A cat found in an area outside of Delta was confirmed to have rabies, the Central Utah Health Department announced on Monday.

The indoor/outdoor pet was suspected of contracting rabies through contact with a wild animal, according to the health department.

"The people and animals who were known to have been exposed are undergoing post exposure treatment and infection control measures," the health department said.

Rabies is a viral disease that is fatal but can be prevented by vaccinating pets with the rabies vaccine and not approaching stray or wild animals, according to the health department.

"(The disease) can be spread to people and pets through the bites, scratches, and saliva of an infected animal," the health department said. "Rabies primarily affects the central nervous system, leading to severe brain disease and death if medical care is not received before symptoms start."

If a pet has been in contact with an animal that might have rabies, the health department advises owners to check for injuries to the pet and to contact a local animal control or veterinarian.

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