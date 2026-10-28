Rays ace Drew Rasmussen to start World Series Game 5 on short rest against Milwaukee

Posted - Oct. 28, 2026 at 1:35 p.m.

The Associated PressAssociated Press
 
Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Drew Rasmussen throws during first inning of Game 2 of baseball's World Series, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026, in Milwaukee, between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Tampa Bay Rays.

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Drew Rasmussen throws during first inning of Game 2 of baseball's World Series, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026, in Milwaukee, between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Tampa Bay Rays. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)

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ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Drew Rasmussen will start for Tampa Bay on three days' rest in Game 5 of the World Series against the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday night, trying to stave off elimination for the Rays.

A 31-year-old right-hander, Rasmussen threw 89 pitches over 3 2/3 innings in Game 2 on Saturday, getting no decision as Milwaukee rallied for a 5-4 victory and a 2-0 Series lead.

Rasmussen has had three major elbow operations in his career, including Tommy John surgeries in 2016 and 2017 and an internal brace procedure in 2023. The two-time All-Star was 16-5 with a 2.67 ERA in the regular season.

Jacob Misiorowski was to start on regular four days' rest for the Brewers, who have a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series after wasting a 12th-inning lead in a 4-3 loss Tuesday.

Tampa Bay used seven pitchers Tuesday: starter Griffin Jax along with relievers Kevin Kelly, Game 1 starter Nick Martinez, Bryan Baker, Tyler Wells, Cam Booser and Ian Seymour.

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