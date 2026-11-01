4 killed, about 15 injured after multiple overnight shootings in Dallas neighborhood, police say

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CNN — Four people were killed and approximately 15 others were injured after multiple overnight shootings in one of Dallas' vibrant nightlife neighborhoods, police said.

The incidents occurred at three separate locations, all in the city's Deep Ellum neighborhood east of downtown.

Police have not found a connection between the incidents but say they are continuing to investigate whether they are linked, Dallas Police Chief Daniel Comeaux said during a Sunday morning news conference.

The total number of people injured is "still moving a little bit," according to Comeaux, as some transported themselves for medical care.

The first shooting took place at around 12:20 a.m., while the second happened shortly after 1 a.m. and the third shooting in the string occurred about a half hour later, according to a news release from Dallas police, citing the preliminary investigation.

Multiple people have been arrested and are being questioned as police work to identify the potential shooters, he said, although their possible connection to the shootings is unclear.

The department had increased its staffing in anticipation of Halloween crowds, the chief said. "We had more presence out here, and this was something that we were ramped up for," Comeaux said.

No officers were injured, police said.

All three incidents appear to have been within about a half mile of one another, along streets checkered with local restaurants, art galleries, bars and concert venues.

The neighborhood refers to itself as "Dallas' premier arts and entertainment district," according to its website. Several venues in the area had advertised Halloween events for that night.

It is unclear whether the shootings took place inside any businesses or on the street, Comeaux said.

He praised the department's "amazing" response time, adding one officer successfully performed lifesaving measures on an injured person.

Victims' identities and the conditions of the injured were not released Sunday morning as Dallas police continue to investigate the incidents.

The department is asking the public for photos and videos from the area as it works to piece together what happened, Comeaux said in the news conference.

"We're going to do everything that we need to do to get everyone in custody that's responsible," he added.

The overnight incidents took place roughly six months after a pair of overnight shootings within a block of each other in Deep Ellum left a 26-year-old security officer dead and five others injured, according to CNN affiliate KTVT.

CNN has reached out to Dallas police for more information.

This is a developing story and will be updated.