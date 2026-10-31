No. 4 Indiana forces overtime with a 60-yard FG then beats Minnesota 23-16

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BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Backup quarterback Grant Wilson threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Charlie Becker on the first play of overtime, and No. 4 Indiana came up with a stop on Minnesota's possession to close out a 23-16 victory Saturday.

Indiana (8-1, 5-1 Big Ten) needed overtime for the second straight week to avoid a potentially damaging second loss as it tries to defend the national championship. Last week, the Hoosiers beat won 13-6 at Michigan.

And this one looked was over when the Golden Gophers (5-3, 3-2) took a 16-13 lead with 19 seconds to go on Luke Drzewiecki's career long 60-yard field goal. But Charlie Becker's 33-yard catch set up Paddy McAteer for a career-long 60-yarder to tie it as time expired.

Minnesota fell to 0-13 against defending national champs and still has not beaten Top 25 opponents in back-to-back weeks since 1956.

Indiana pulled struggling starting quarterback Josh Hoover at halftime after he took a big shot on his second interception of the season, and two late replay reviews overturned potential game-winning situations — one erasing a go-ahead TD pass, the other taking away an interception that would have put Indiana deep in Minnesota territory in the final minutes.

Wilson was 9 of 17 for 156 yards and one score after Hoover was 8 of 19 for 119 yards with one TD and the interception. Becker caught eight passes for 149 yards and the decisive score.

Quarterback Drake Lindsey led Minnesota by going 20 of 37 with 120 yards and one TD. Javon Tracy had seven receptions for 40 yards.

Minnesota: The Gophers were on the verge of a big win but couldn't quite close it out and wound up with a loss instead.

Indiana: Coach Curt Cignetti's squad sure didn't look good offensively for the fourth straight week. But when the Hoosiers needed it, Wilson and Becker came up with the two big plays for the win.

Minnesota: Hosts No. 7 UCLA next Saturday.

Indiana: Hosts Southern California on Nov. 14 following a bye week.

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