Thwarting teen gambling may require more than talking to kids

SALT LAKE CITY — Parents should talk with their children about gambling addiction, Jason Robins, CEO of DraftKings, told CNBC this week.

But a Utah family therapist said talking about it may not be enough. And multiple recent studies point to a growing problem. According to data from Common Sense Media, 50% of the 16- and 17-year-old boys they surveyed participate in online betting or gambling.

Another recent study published in the Journal of Gambling Studies found that nearly two-thirds of college students place bets and that 70% of American adults said they gambled at least once a year.

Robins' advice couldn't be more timely. Utah is in the middle of a multi-tiered legal battle against prediction market Kalshi. The federal government is backing Kalshi.

In the class action lawsuit, Utah claims that Kalshi is running an illegal gambling scheme in the state.

Marriage and family therapist Gregory Noel said parents need to address the issue from multiple angles.

"We can have a conversation with our youth, but the internet is a lawless game," Noel said. "What are we doing to also make sure that our youth are not accessing this highly addictable content?"

The National Problem Gambling Helpline can be reached at any time by calling or texting 1-800-522-4700.