AAA offers $10 Lyft credits for Halloween weekend

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SALT LAKE CITY — With Halloween celebrations expected to bring more people onto Utah roads, AAA Utah is partnering with the Utah Department of Public Safety and the Utah Restaurant Association to offer $10 Lyft credits to help prevent impaired driving.

The initiative runs Friday, Oct. 30, through Sunday, Nov. 1, allowing patrons at participating bars and restaurants to access credits for a ride home.

According to Utah DPS crash data from 2021 through 2025, alcohol-related crashes in Utah are 15 times more likely to result in a fatality than non-alcohol-related crashes. In 2025 alone, 102 people were killed in crashes involving an impaired driver on Utah roads.

"With Halloween coming up on a Saturday this year, there are going to be a lot more people out on the roadways celebrating over the weekend," said Lt. Zach Randall, a Utah Highway Patrol trooper.

Randall said troopers will be looking for impaired drivers throughout the weekend.

"There's going to be a lot of extra troopers on the roadways specifically looking for impaired drivers and trying to find them before they hurt themselves or somebody else," Randall said.

How to get the $10 Lyft credit

AAA Utah is funding the initiative, which provides a way for people celebrating Halloween to plan a safe ride home.

Ben Nichols, a government affairs specialist with AAA Mountain West Group, said patrons can find QR codes on campaign materials at participating bars and restaurants across the state.

The QR codes direct users to the Utah DPS website, where they can find instructions for redeeming the credit through Lyft.

"We hope that this program will be successful," Nichols said. "We hope that patrons who frequent bars and restaurants, especially this weekend, will see these campaign materials, see this QR code, scan it and get themselves a free credit."

Officials encourage anyone planning to drink to arrange a sober ride rather than get behind the wheel.