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Embrace the Hit: How this skeleton athlete let this advice guide her through motherhood

Posted - Oct. 30, 2026 at 11:50 a.m.

Lauren TippettsKSL
 
Courtney Spencer wrote about how that advice has carried her well beyond the track in her new memoir: "Embrace the Hit."

Courtney Spencer wrote about how that advice has carried her well beyond the track in her new memoir: "Embrace the Hit." (Courtesy of Courtney Spencer)

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SALT LAKE CITY — Imagine flying down a narrow track of ice face down in a sled with no ability to brake or steer and hearing this advice: embrace the hit.

That is what Courtney Spencer's coach told her as a 26-year-old athlete taking on the skeleton for the first time. She wrote about how that advice has carried her well beyond the track in her new memoir: "Embrace the Hit." Spencer shared what that technique means in skeleton and how the same advice has guided her through motherhood.

Get the book at embracethehit.com.

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