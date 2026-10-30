Keep the candy... AND some healthy habits. 3 tricks for keeping the treats in check

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SALT LAKE CITY — If you're a mom, you already know how this story ends. The costumes are cute, the candy piles up and suddenly everyone's running on sugar.

Nutritionist Ali Essig said you don't have to choose between letting kids enjoy the holiday and building in some healthy habits. She shared three simple strategies that can make a big difference.

Eat Fiber First

Beans

Fruit

Vegetables

Whole Grains

Fun Without Fear

Frequency Matters

Find more nutrition advice from Ali Essig on Instagram, @plantwhys.