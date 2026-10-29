2 helicopters carrying 3 people collide midair near Oregon airport, FAA says

Updated - Oct. 29, 2026 at 7:27 p.m. | Posted - Oct. 29, 2026 at 7:22 p.m.

Emma Tucker and Julianna BraggCNN
 

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Two helicopters carrying a total of three people were involved in a midair collision near an airport in northwest Oregon on Thursday afternoon, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The Yamhill County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene near McMinnville Municipal Airport, along with local law enforcement, fire and medical responders. McMinnville is about 40 miles southwest of Portland.

One of the helicopters had two people on board and the other had one pilot on board, the FAA said.

The sheriff's office said it didn't have information on the conditions of the aircrafts' occupants and asked the public to avoid the area and have "patience as we respond to this critical incident."

The investigation into the crash, which took place around 2:15 p.m. local time, is being led by the National Transportation Safety Board, according to the FAA, which is also probing the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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