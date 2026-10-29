Milwaukee to celebrate a World Series title 58 years in the making with Brewers parade

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MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee could come to a standstill as fans celebrate the Brewers' first World Series in 58 years as a franchise.

Milwaukee schools will close and thousands of fans are expected to line the streets for a victory parade on Friday.

The small-market Brewers gave their long-suffering fans the title they had been waiting for with a 4-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday, clinching the series in five games.

Thousands of Brewers fans filled the Trop — nearly outnumbering Rays' fans — and celebrated from the stands after the final out. Thousands more celebrated back in Milwaukee, where the party will continue with Friday's parade.

Milwaukee Public Schools canceled classes on Friday so fans can enjoy the parade that will run through downtown Milwaukee and conclude with a fan fest at Henry Maier Festival Park, not far from the shore of Lake Michigan.

Michael Maxwell, the presiding judge in neighboring Waukesha County, declared Brewers attire will be formally considered "in compliance with professional decorum expected of courtroom staff, litigants and attorneys appearing before the court" through the conclusion of the victory parade.

One fan who joined the queue to get tickets for the rally at American Family Insurance Amphitheater said he was behind 34,000 people — at 8 a.m.

A large police presence is expected for the parade to handle the large crowds and heavy traffic.

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