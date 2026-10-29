Girl, 8, injured in wolf attack at German zoo

Updated - Oct. 29, 2026 at 5:54 a.m. | Posted - Oct. 29, 2026 at 4:24 a.m.

Amarachi Orie, Sophie TannoCNN
 
The entrance to the Johannismühle Wildlife Park, Germany, is cordoned off after a child was injured in a wolf attack.

The entrance to the Johannismühle Wildlife Park, Germany, is cordoned off after a child was injured in a wolf attack. (Carsten Koall/dpa/AP via CNN Newsource)

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An 8-year-old girl has been hospitalized after sustaining serious injuries in a wolf attack inside a German zoo's enclosure.

The girl was with two other children and a staff member when at least one wolf attacked her on Wednesday morning at Johannismühle Wildlife Park, south of Berlin, police said in a statement Wednesday.

The facility had been holding a special event for children at the time of the incident, the Associated Press reported, citing Teltow-Fläming district officials.

The zookeeper intervened before the two other girls in the Arctic wolf enclosure were attacked, according to AP.

The injured girl was airlifted to hospital, while the others appeared unharmed, according to the police, who said they were investigating the incident.

The zoo remains closed until at least November 2, according to its website.

The attack is the latest in a string of incidents involving captive animals that have hit headlines in recent months.

A zookeeper in the Netherlands died on Tuesday after being attacked by a leopard three days earlier at the safari park where she worked.

Earlier this month, a man in the UK was killed by a tiger after entering the animal's enclosure at a wildlife park.

In September, a tiger handler linked to "Tiger King" Joe Exotic was killed by one of the big cats at the Oklahoma preserve where he worked.

Meanwhile, a wolf bit a woman in a shopping area in Hamburg earlier this year, AP reported, citing authorities, in what's believed to be the first such attack since wolves returned to Germany in 1998.

This story has been updated.

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