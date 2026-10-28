5 ways Utah County is the land of promise for business opportunity

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Utah County is changing.

Though it's been commonly known as "Happy Valley" for decades, a recent report from the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute at the University of Utah suggests a new nickname could replace it: Valley of Opportunity.

While many of its defining characteristics and long-held values remain, the county's booming business landscape — combined with its unique demographics — points to an even more exciting future.

Several key developments highlighted in the report show how Utah County is building on its strengths and creating new opportunities for businesses and residents alike. Here are just a few.

A skilled workforce helps businesses grow

One of Utah County's strongest selling points is its people. Companies need skilled workers, and the local universities and colleges are helping to build that talent pipeline.

According to the report, Utah County residents are well above the national average when it comes to higher education. In 2024, 45% of residents ages 25 and older held a bachelor's degree or higher, compared with 36.8% nationally.

Higher education is also linked to skilled, high-paying jobs and entrepreneurship, helping support a strong local economy.

Overall, Utah County's workforce is young, well-educated, innovative and tech-friendly — all valuable qualities for businesses looking to grow.

New homes under construction near Lehi. (Photo: Flint Stephens)

A growing population brings new opportunities

Population growth can be a boon for business. More residents mean a larger pool of potential customers and employees, along with greater demand for services, retail, housing and commercial development.

Utah County is seeing plenty of growth. The report estimates the county had about 765,500 residents in 2025, making it Utah's second-largest county by population. By 2065, that number is projected to more than double to about 1.54 million.

A diverse economy creates room for innovation

Utah County ranks first among Utah counties for its concentration of tech-related jobs. But its business opportunities extend beyond Silicon Slopes, the tech corridor in east Lehi. In 2024, the county ranked fourth in the state for economic diversity.

Other industries are growing, too. The county has a strong entrepreneurial culture, and communities that were once largely rural have become more urban and economically active, creating new opportunities for businesses across the region.

Better transportation supports growth

Business growth depends on practical things, too: how people and goods move, where employers can locate and whether infrastructure can keep pace with demand.

Utah County is investing in transportation to support its continued growth. Provo Municipal Airport began a $78 million expansion in 2025, while plans call for doubling FrontRunner train frequency. Road corridors, bike lanes, sidewalks and other transportation options are also expanding.

Over the past 10 years, the state has invested approximately $1.35 billion in Utah County roadway, trail and transit projects.

Major investments create new opportunities

Utah County isn't just leaning into what it already does well — it's broadening its horizons and inviting new opportunities for growth with recent major investments.

Among them are BYU's planned medical school and the Huntsman Cancer Institute location coming to Vineyard. Texas Instruments is another big one. The company plans to build an $11 billion semiconductor manufacturing plant in Lehi — the largest private-sector investment in Utah history.

Utah County may also have a valuable resource beneath its own backyard: critical minerals. These are materials used to make things like computer chips, batteries and other technology. In 2025, Ionic Mineral Technologies identified a mineral reserve in the Lake Mountains west of Utah Lake. The company told The Wall Street Journal it was the "most significant critical mineral reserve in the U.S."

These minerals could help support industries such as technology, energy, manufacturing and national defense, creating another potential source of growth for Utah County.

Looking to the future

Growth alone doesn't guarantee a successful future.

The report emphasizes that thoughtful leadership will be key to helping Utah County thrive as the Valley of Opportunity. Residents and leaders can help shape that future by "prioritizing quality growth, investing even more in infrastructure, capitalizing on its youthfulness, preserving a sense of community, and leading with dignity."

To learn more, see the official Kem C. Gardner Utah County monograph here.