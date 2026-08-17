How Utah County is fueling Utah's rise and America's future

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Utah County is Boomtown USA

When people ask me what's happening in Utah County right now, my answer is simple: We're living in one of the most dynamic, transformative moments in our history. And it's not just our history — it's a chapter that will help shape the economic future of Utah and, in many ways, the trajectory of the nation.

I've had the privilege of serving as president and CEO of the Utah Valley Chamber during a time of extraordinary change. Over the past five years, and especially since COVID, I've had a front-row seat to watch this transformation unfold. Yes, our population is growing at a pace that turns heads. But growth alone isn't the story. The real story is how we are growing — with vision, with care, and with a clear sense of purpose.

Photo: Paulius - stock.adobe.com

Good growth and purpose

In Utah County, growth isn't just measured in rooftops and road miles. It's measured in the vibrancy of our communities, the opportunities for our families, and the pride people feel in calling this place home. From Santaquin to Eagle Mountain, investments in parks, schools, business districts, and transportation corridors are transforming our towns into destinations — places where people want to live, learn, work, play, and raise their families.

I often say that "good growth" is intentional growth. It means asking, "How will this decision strengthen our community?" How will it impact our economy not just today, but 10 or 20 years from now? It's why our cities are designed with "livability" in mind, why our businesses are scaling with service as well as profit in mind, and why the Chamber works to align the needs of all stakeholders.

The architecture of this boom is both physical and philosophical. It's in the zoning decisions that favor efficiency and livability. It's in the capital investments that signal long-term confidence in our region. And it's in the quiet consensus that if growth is guided by principle, it can truly be a rising tide that lifts all boats.

An economy on the rise

The story of Utah County today is one of an economy taking root and rising in real time. We're one of the fastest-growing regions in the country, and the energy here is undeniable. But the real strength of our economy is in its foundation: education, entrepreneurship, and an unmatched spirit of innovation.

We're home to a thriving healthcare corridor in Vineyard and Lehi, manufacturing expansions in Springville, and a startup ecosystem that is attracting talent from across the nation. Our industries are diverse — from technology to education, from manufacturing to medical — and they are scaling in step with our cities.

Economic development here isn't just welcomed; it's cultivated. Leaders at every level — from city halls to corporate boardrooms — understand that growth without direction can lead to sprawl and stagnation. But growth with a plan can create something remarkable: a resilient, future-focused economy that supports growth and prosperity, and quality of life.

Utah County's economic influence extends far beyond our borders. We are a major driver for the state of Utah, contributing to a business climate that consistently ranks among the best in the nation. And increasingly, our role as a hub of innovation and entrepreneurship is drawing national attention.

Photo: Andrew/Adobe Stock

Power of partnerships

Here's a truth I've learned in my years at the Chamber: No town — and certainly no boomtown — becomes what it is on its own. What's happening in Utah County today is the result of shared vision and bold partnerships.

City leaders, commissioners, business owners, educators, developers, and nonprofit leaders are sitting at the same tables, aligning on priorities and solving challenges together. Whether it's investing in infrastructure, championing business-friendly policies, or preparing the next generation of workers, collaboration is the fuel behind our momentum.

The Chamber's role in this ecosystem is to help connect the dots — to ensure that the needs of business, education, and government are not only heard, but aligned. We convene the conversations that move projects forward.

We help shape the policies that keep Utah County competitive. And we tell the stories that remind us why this work matters. When we spotlight the people and projects driving our boom, we are also shining a light on the networks that make growth possible. Utah County isn't just growing fast — we're growing together. (map of I-15 corridor v 1-25)

That unity in action is what sets us apart and it's what will sustain us in the decades ahead.

Non-profits play key role in making Utah Valley a great place Though you usually won't see their logos or catchy slogans on billboards throughout the valley, nonprofits have a steady presence in the community. In Utah County alone, there were 1,668 nonprofit organizations in 2024, according to the Utah Nonprofits Association.

Our defining chapter

Every region has its moment — that point in time when preparation meets opportunity, and the next chapter begins. For Utah County, that moment is now.

We are no longer a quiet outpost of potential. We are a proving ground for what deliberate, values-driven growth can look like in the 21st Century. We are reimagining our downtowns, scaling our industries responsibly, fueling our talent pipelines, and welcoming families who are putting down deep roots.

Our challenge — and our opportunity — is to keep growing with intention. To make sure that as our population and economy expand, our sense of community deepens. To ensure that the prosperity we create is shared, and that our success becomes a blueprint for other regions around the country.

As president and CEO of the Utah Valley Chamber of Commerce, I see every day what's possible when vision, innovation, and collaboration come together. And I can tell you with certainty: the best chapters of Utah County's story are still ahead of us.