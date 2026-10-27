Purdue, Matt Painter agree on extension through 2030-31

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Oct 27 (Field Level Media) - Purdue men's basketball coach Matt Painter signed a ​contract extension through the 2030-31 season on Tuesday.

The deal announced by the school includes increased annual compensation plus retention and performance bonuses.

ESPN ‌reported the contract includes a salary increase from $5.2 million to $7 million for this upcoming season, with ⁠escalators of $50,000 each year.

Painter, 56, owns ​a 501-224 record entering his 22nd ⁠season with the Boilermakers. The Purdue alumnus has guided the program to ‌17 NCAA Tournament ‌appearances -- including the last 11. He led the Boilermakers to the ⁠Final Four in 2024 and the Elite ⁠Eight last season.

"Purdue is a very special place for me, and it's an honor to continue to be the head basketball coach at my alma mater," Painter said. "I'm humbled that the Purdue administration continues to put their faith in me to lead this program, and am ‌excited to continue to elevate our program with ​class and strive to reach all of our goals on and off the court."

Painter is the second-winningest head coach at Purdue behind Gene Keady (512-270).

"Under Matt Painter's leadership, Purdue men's basketball has established itself as one of the nation's premier programs through its success on the court and commitment to excellence in all areas," athletic director Tommy McClelland said.

"The culture ​Matt has built, grounded in a shared pursuit of excellence, is reflected in ‌the program's 106-game sellout ‌streak ⁠at Mackey Arena and the tremendous support Boilermaker fans and donors provide at away and neutral- site games across the country. We are proud to have Matt leading our program now and into the future. We remain committed ‌to supporting his efforts to ​sustain our incredible success on the court, ‌in the classroom and ⁠throughout the ​community."

Purdue tips off the season against No. 15 Gonzaga on Monday in Las Vegas.

(--Field ​Level Media)