Thunder's Jalen Williams has fractured leg, dislocated ankle and will need surgery

Posted - Oct. 26, 2026 at 4:11 p.m.

Tim ReynoldsAssociated Press
 
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams is attended to by medical staff during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026, in Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams is attended to by medical staff during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Kyle Phillips)

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Jalen Williams has a fractured fibula and a dislocated ankle and will need surgery, the Oklahoma City Thunder announced Monday.

"We'll have a timeline for everybody once we get through the surgery," general manager Sam Presti said at a news conference in Oklahoma City.

Williams was injured on a drive with 1:14 remaining against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday night. He was tended to almost immediately by medical personnel after going down underneath the basket on the Thunder's offensive end.

Williams' ankle was draped by towels and players from both teams reacted with dismay and disbelief as a stretcher was brought out. The game was stopped for about five minutes, and the Thunder went on to finish a 108-101 victory.

"He's as tough as they come," Presti said. "Just an elite competitor."

The Thunder also lost Cason Wallace to a left labral tear in Sunday's game. He will also need surgery, Presti said.

Williams — who has averaged 17.9 points in 251 games over his first five seasons — has already been an All-Star and an All-NBA selection, and he was a huge part of the Thunder team that won the 2025 NBA title.

But he missed 49 games last season with an array of issues, including hamstring problems and recovery from surgery on his right wrist. He also missed some time in the playoffs with more hamstring woes, and the Thunder wound up falling to San Antonio in the Western Conference finals.

The Thunder entered this season as a co-favorite with the Spurs to win the NBA title.

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