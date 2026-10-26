E-bike rider critically injured after vehicle runs red light in Salt Lake, police say

SALT LAKE CITY — A person was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle that ran a red light on Monday, according to police.

The crash at Redwood Road and 1700 South happened when a vehicle ran a red light and hit a person who was riding an e-bike, Salt Lake City Police Sgt. Greg Wilking said.

Both directions of Redwood Road were closed as the crash was investigated, and police asked people to avoid the area.

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