E-bike rider critically injured after vehicle runs red light in Salt Lake, police say

Posted - Oct. 26, 2026 at 1:09 p.m.

Kennedy CamarenaKSL
 
Police investigate a crash in Salt Lake City after a person was hit by a vehicle and critically injured on Monday.

Police investigate a crash in Salt Lake City after a person was hit by a vehicle and critically injured on Monday. (Utah Department of Transportation)

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SALT LAKE CITY — A person was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle that ran a red light on Monday, according to police.

The crash at Redwood Road and 1700 South happened when a vehicle ran a red light and hit a person who was riding an e-bike, Salt Lake City Police Sgt. Greg Wilking said.

Both directions of Redwood Road were closed as the crash was investigated, and police asked people to avoid the area.

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