15-year-old arrested in Florida A&M shooting that wounded 11 after homecoming game

Posted - Oct. 26, 2026 at 7:26 a.m.

The Associated PressAssociated Press
 
FILE - The roundabout at FAMU Way is seen on the Florida A&M University campus in Tallahassee, Fla., Thursday, June 6, 2024.

FILE - The roundabout at FAMU Way is seen on the Florida A&M University campus in Tallahassee, Fla., Thursday, June 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser,File)

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TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A 15-year-old boy has been charged in a weekend shooting that wounded 11 people at Florida A&M University following the school's homecoming football game, police said Monday.

Investigators say a fight broke out before the shooting Saturday night, and it appears that none of the victims were intended targets.

Authorities arrested the teenage suspect Sunday and charged him with attempted second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a delinquent, according to a statement from Tallahassee police.

The shooting happened just outside Bragg Memorial Stadium after Florida A&M lost to Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Eleven people were hit by gunfire and one person was injured while running away. Six of those hurt were minors, police said Sunday.

At least three of the victims suffered serious injuries, authorities said.

Video surfaced on social media of people fleeing in terror. The area was crowded with people leaving the game and homecoming celebration.

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