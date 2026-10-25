Possible ammonia contamination prompts evacuations after Oregon seafood plant fire, officials say

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Potential ammonia contamination after a seafood plant fire prompted an evacuation in a coastal Oregon city, local officials said Sunday morning.

The incident occurred at Pacific Seafood in Newport, Oregon, officials said in a city update as of 10:34 a.m. PT.

"The evacuation is due to a potential ammonia contamination in the area from the plant," the update said. "We recommend staying inside if you are in Newport today. If you must go outside, you should wear a mask. Updates will continue to be made on this post."

Footage of the scene posted by the city on social media showed firefighters spraying the building down.

John Fuller, a city spokesperson, estimated hundreds of people have been evacuated within the expanded one-mile evacuation radius surrounding the processing plant in the city of just over 10,000 people.

An initial half-mile evacuation zone was in the city's Bayfront area, which is mostly commercial and has some popular tourism areas with fewer homes, Fuller told CNN. It is currently the off season for tourists, he said, though the city still sees some visitors on weekends.

The expanded mile radius now encompasses nearby residential areas, Fuller said.

City officials established a shelter for evacuees at Sam Case Elementary School, the update said.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said in a morning update Level 3 evacuations are underway in a one-mile radius of the plant. Level 3 is the highest level, meaning residents in the affected area should leave immediately. People were told to stay clear of the scene because of a possible fire. US 20 from Harney Street West to US 101 is closed, the sheriff's office said.

A spokesperson for Pacific Seafood said in a statement the company was not aware of injuries and all employees have been accounted for.

"However, the situation is still ongoing and we are focused on supporting emergency responders to help ensure everyone is safe," the statement said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.