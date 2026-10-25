49ers RB Christian McCaffrey (thigh) returns after first-half exit

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Oct 25 (Field Level Media) - San Francisco 49ers star running back Christian McCaffrey returned to open the second half after he departed in the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday with a thigh injury.
After catching three passes for 45 yards and rushing four times for 29 yards with a touchdown, McCaffrey exited before trainers worked on his left leg. He then jogged to the locker room for further examination while he was listed as questionable to return.
The 10-year veteran sat out the 49ers' entire third drive, which ended with backup running back Kaelon Black's 30-yard rushing touchdown. The 49ers led 14-12 at halftime.
McCaffrey had just one carry for minus-2 yards on San Francisco's first drive of the second half.
(--Field Level Media)