49ers RB Christian McCaffrey (thigh) returns after first-half exit

Updated - Oct. 25, 2026 at 12:57 p.m. | Posted - Oct. 25, 2026 at 12:15 p.m.

Field Level Media
 
Oct 25, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) is tackled by Atlanta Falcons linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. (56) during the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Oct 25, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) is tackled by Atlanta Falcons linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. (56) during the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Brett Davis-Imagn Images)

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Oct 25 (Field Level ​Media) - San Francisco 49ers star running back Christian McCaffrey returned ‌to open the second half after ⁠he departed ​in the first ⁠quarter against the Atlanta ‌Falcons on Sunday ‌with a thigh injury.

After catching ⁠three passes ⁠for 45 yards and rushing four times for 29 yards with a touchdown, McCaffrey exited before trainers worked on ‌his left leg. ​He then jogged to the locker room for further examination while he was listed as questionable to return.

The 10-year veteran sat out the 49ers' ​entire third drive, which ‌ended with ‌backup ⁠running back Kaelon Black's 30-yard rushing touchdown. The 49ers led 14-12 at halftime.

McCaffrey had just ‌one carry for ​minus-2 yards on ‌San Francisco's ⁠first ​drive of the second half.

(--Field Level ​Media)

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