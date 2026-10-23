Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers backs NFL on holding game in Paris despite recent unrest

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PARIS — Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Friday expressed confidence in the NFL to make security decisions around staging a game in Paris amid recent civil unrest in the city.

The Pittsburgh star spoke at a news conference inside a downtown hotel shortly after the team arrived in the capital for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints at Stade de France.

"I definitely think that the NFL is alert to what's going on. This game means a lot to the NFL. If it was unsafe, then I'm sure we wouldn't be here," Rodgers said.

A morning practice for the Steelers at Stade de France was canceled because of bad weather, the team said. There was wind and light rain in Paris on Friday morning.

The Steelers flew from Pittsburgh overnight and had planned the outdoor practice at 11 a.m. local time, but it was called off 90 minutes beforehand.

Sunday's game is going ahead despite recent civil unrest in Paris and other cities in France. More demonstrations are planned for this weekend.

The U.S. State Department late Thursday issued a security alert: "Numerous groups submitted plans for protests on Saturday, October 24. Americans in Paris for the NFL game on Sunday, October 25 should also exercise caution and be aware of their surroundings. While permits may be filed for demonstration routes, last-minute changes can happen and protests can occur outside planned routes."

On Wednesday, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said he had spoken with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and that officials remain in contact with Parisian and French authorities.

"We've made all the preparations," Goodell said. "Protests are not unusual in France, as you know, and that's something that we will be aware of and make sure that the appropriate arrangements are made."

A weekend event for Steelers fans was canceled Thursday because of security concerns.

The Saints are based in Versailles and practice at Stade Municipal Montbauron.

"Due to elevated wind and rain conditions, in accordance with local authorities, there will not be a media viewing portion during today's Saints practice at Stade Municipal Montbauron," the league's email to journalists said.

The Saints came to Paris directly from New York after beating the Giants last Sunday. Their hotel accommodations and practice facility are in Versailles, outside Paris.

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