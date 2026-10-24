11 people shot near Florida university stadium

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A shooting near a college stadium in Tallahassee, Florida, left 11 with gunshot wounds Saturday night, officials said.

Among the victims were six juveniles including an 11-year-old, Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell told reporters at a press conference late Saturday.

As well as those shot, a victim's grandmother was injured while fleeing the scene near Florida A&M's Bragg Memorial Stadium.

One of those injured is currently in critical condition, while three sustained serious injuries. Eight are in stable condition. One victim was a student at Florida A&M, Revell said.

The police chief told reporters the shooting likely stemmed from an altercation between two to three individuals and that the department's Violent Crimes Unit would be leading the ongoing investigation.

"We're still working the scene. Our detectives, our sergeants, our forensic personnel are all on scene and processing this as we go, taking in as much information as they can. This is an ongoing investigation," Revell said.

"As our detectives work to determine exactly what happened and identify those responsible, we remain committed to getting answers for these families."

The shooting took place just hours after a homecoming football game at the stadium, where Arkansas–Pine Bluff Golden Lions beat Florida A&M Rattlers 31-28. It's unclear whether the shooting was connected to the game.

"The University is aware of an incident that occurred near campus on Perry Street on the evening of October 24. The Tallahassee Police Department is on the scene and actively investigating the situation," Florida A&M said in a statement late Saturday.

"Our hearts go out to the victims and all those affected by this tragic incident. While the campus remains safe, individuals are encouraged to avoid the area to allow law enforcement to conduct its investigation," the statement added.

CNN has reached out to the Tallahassee Fire Department, the Mayor's Office, and the Leon County Sheriff's Office for further information.

This is a developing story and will be updated.