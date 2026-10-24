Eleven shot near Florida A&M university in Tallahassee

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Oct 25 — A shooting near a Florida university campus in ​Tallahassee on Saturday night left 11 people with gunshot wounds and another injured, authorities ‌said.

The shooting took place near Florida Agricultural & Mechanical University's campus ⁠on Perry Street, the ​university said, while police ⁠counted six adults and six juveniles among ‌the injured.

"At least ‌three of the shooting victims have sustained serious ⁠injuries, while nine ⁠others are reported to be in stable condition," the Tallahassee police said in a statement.

Initial findings showed a "physical altercation" preceded the shooting, police said, without elaborating.

"It is especially heartbreaking to know ‌that children are among ​those injured," said police chief Lawrence Revell.

The youngest of those shot was 11, the NY Post newspaper said, but police did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

An altercation at a homecoming party escalated into gunfire ​and a fight between two or three individuals ‌led to shots ‌being ⁠fired just before 8 p.m., the paper added.

Police said their violent crimes unit was investigating the circumstances.

"The safety and security of our students, faculty, ‌and staff remain our ​highest priority," Florida A&M ‌said on X.

(Reporting ⁠by Akanksha ​Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Thomas Derpinghaus and ​Clarence Fernandez)