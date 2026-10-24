Top 25 roundup: UCF hands No. 2 BYU first loss in double OT

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Oct 25 (Field Level Media) - Keyone Jenkins threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Grayson Brousseau to open the second overtime, then connected with Tyren Hornes for a two-point conversion to give UCF a wild 39-31 win over mistake-prone No. 2 BYU on Saturday afternoon in Orlando, Fla.

The Knights' defense stopped BYU on fourth down in the second overtime after the Cougars advanced to the UCF 4-yard line. Earlier, BYU quarterback Bear Bachmeier connected with Legend Glasker for a 28-yard touchdown pass to open the first overtime. Jenkins answered with a scrambling 25-yard touchdown pass to Josh Derry on UCF's possession to force a second extra period.

Jenkins passed for 293 yards and three touchdowns as the ​Knights (4-3, 2-2 Big 12) defeated the highest-ranked opponent in program history. Hornes had six catches for 137 yards. Bachmeier threw for 257 yards and a touchdown and also ran for a score. Kyler Kasper caught six passes for 129 yards for BYU (6-1, 3-1).

Overtime was necessary after Jenkins was stopped short on a quarterback sneak from the BYU 1-yard line with 1:42 remaining in regulation. UCF got one more possession, but Will Stone's 46-yard field-goal attempt was blocked by Faletau Satuala to end the fourth quarter.

No. 1 Miami 52, Pittsburgh 23

Malachi Toney caught a program-record 16 passes for 194 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Hurricanes to a comfortable Atlantic Coast Conference win against the Panthers in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Toney finished the first half with 11 catches for 147 yards to secure his sixth career double-digit catch game. The Hurricanes remain unbeaten after their first game as the top-ranked team in the nation since 2002. Miami (7-0, 5-0 ACC) quarterback Darian Mensah was efficient once again, completing 31 of 37 passes ‌for 387 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions.

Pitt (5-3, 2-3) dropped its third consecutive game since losing quarterback Mason Heintschel for the season after he tore his ACL. Holden Geriner made his second start in Pitt's past three games. He completed 18 of 32 passes for 268 yards and one touchdown.

No. 6 Indiana 13, Michigan 6 (OT)

Josh Hoover scored on a 4-yard keeper in overtime to lift the Hoosiers to a Big Ten victory over Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Turbo Richard rushed 19 times for 68 yards and Lee Beebe Jr. added 56 yards on 12 carries for Indiana (7-1, 4-1 Big Ten), which had not won at Michigan since 1967. Hoover completed 8 of 18 passes for 81 yards and his first interception of the year while Nico ⁠Radicic booted two field goals.

Freshman quarterback Tommy Carr hit 20 of 32 passes for 167 yards in his first start for Michigan (4-3, 1-3). JJ Buchanan caught six passes for 57 yards and Trey Butkowski kicked two field goals, including a 26-yarder on the final play of ​regulation.

No. 19 Texas 34, No. 7 Ole Miss 27

Arch Manning passed for 212 yards and accounted for three touchdowns and Raleek Brown amassed 157 rushing yards as the Longhorns outlasted the Rebels in a crucial Southeastern Conference clash in Austin, Texas.

Trailing 24-3 at halftime, ⁠the Rebels roared back to score three touchdowns and limit the Longhorns to just 19 yards of offense in the first 16:03 of the second half. Trinidad Chambliss led Ole Miss (5-2, 3-2 SEC) with 250 yards passing. He threw two touchdowns to Horatio Fields but also produced a career- high three interceptions.

But Texas (5-2, 2-2) turned to its ground attack late to cement the victory. Brown ripped off a 47-yard run to set the table for Manning's 1-yard TD on a naked bootleg that put the Longhorns on top for good, snapping their two-game losing streak which dropped them from No. 1 ‌in the AP poll.

Cincinnati 37, No. 8 Texas Tech 24

Quarterback JC French IV threw for four touchdowns and Cole Tabb ran ‌for a career-high 173 yards and a score as the host Bearcats posted their biggest upset in nearly 20 years with a Big 12 victory over the Red Raiders.

After squandering an opportunity last weekend at West Virginia, the Bearcats (5-2, 2-2 Big 12) completed a 180-degree turn by dominating the Red Raiders (6-1, 3-1) to snap a two-game losing streak. It marked the Bearcats' largest win over a ranked foe since they beat No. 7 Rutgers 30-11 ⁠on Nov. 18, 2006. It also served as the fourth win over a Top 10 foe in school history.

French, who completed 19 of 30 passes for 172 yards, threw for three scores in the final 7:48 of the first half to turn a 6-3 deficit into a 24-6 halftime lead. Peyton Morgan picked off French and returned it 53 yards for a touchdown with ⁠8:49 remaining in the quarter to cut the deficit to 24-15. Cincinnati responded with a nine-play, 80-yard drive that French capped with a 17-yard pass to Larenzo Fenner.

No. 9 UCLA 28, Michigan State 10

Ty Dieffenbach threw for 198 yards and a touchdown while the Bruins held the Spartans to 156 yards of offense in Pasadena, Calif.

Dieffenbach completed 18 of 31 passes and Anthony Woods added 112 yards on 14 carries, plus a touchdown. Dieffenbach found Brian Rowe Jr. for a catch-and- run 63-yard score two minutes into the third quarter and Anthony Woods (112 rushing yards) capped a 10-play, 70-yard drive on a 4-yard run later in the period. UCLA (7-0, 5-0) recorded four sacks and six tackles for loss.

Michigan State used two quarterbacks and neither one was particularly effective. Leo Hannan was 9 of 15 for 67 yards with an interception, while Kayd Coffman completed 4 of 10 passes for 42 yards with a score and a pick. The Spartans (2-6, 0-5 Big Ten) rushed for only 47 yards on 29 carries and converted just 2 of 11 third downs. Kenneth Williams did give Michigan State an early lead with a 14-yard touchdown run.

No. 10 Utah 21, No. 14 Houston 13

Quarterback Devon Dampier ran for a season-high 150 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries to rally the Utes to a victory over the Cougars in Salt Lake City.

Dampier also threw for 204 yards and had two interceptions. The Utes (7-0, 4-0 Big 12) are one of three FBS teams that remain undefeated, rallying from a 10-0 hole midway through the third quarter.

Conner Weigman threw for 282 yards to lead Houston (6-2, 3-2). Amare Thomas racked up a season-high-tying 133 yards on five catches for the Cougars.

South Carolina 27, No. 11 Tennessee 24

Malik Orsan kicked a 48-yard field goal on the game's final play as the Gamecocks rallied to win their second straight conference game by edging the Volunteers in Columbia, S.C.

Tomiwa Durojaiye recovered a fumble following a sack in the final minute, setting up Orsan's winning kick as the Gamecocks (4-3, 2-3 SEC) overcame a seven-point fourth-quarter deficit. LaNorris Sellers was 18 of 32 for 210 yards with a touchdown and an interception; he ‌also rushed for 96 yards on 18 attempts with two more scores.

Tennessee (6-2, 3-2) had 120 yards on 32 carries and a score from DeSean Bishop, who delivered his fourth straight 100-yard outing. Tight end DaSaahn Brame and wide receiver Mike Matthews rushed for scores. George MacIntyre was 16-of-23 passing for 136 yards.

No. 12 Kentucky 34, Vanderbilt 17

Kenny Minchey threw for one touchdown and rushed for another as the Wildcats ​overcame an early 10-point deficit to defeat the Commodores in Lexington, Ky.

Willie Rodriguez caught six passes for 67 yards and added a rushing score, while Ty Bryant notched his fourth interception in the last three games for the Wildcats (7-1, 5-1 SEC). Brennen Ward added a rushing score and DJ Miller caught a touchdown pass for Kentucky. Minchey completed 19 of 26 passes for 203 yards as Kentucky won its sixth straight game. The Wildcats have registered five consecutive SEC victories for the first time since 1977.

Jared Curtis completed 27 of 36 passes for 247 yards, two touchdowns and one interception for the Commodores (3-5, 0-5), who lost their fifth consecutive game. Jayvontay Conner and Ja'Cory Thomas caught touchdown passes and Junior Sherrill had eight receptions for 78 yards for Vanderbilt, which led 10-0 before Kentucky rattled off three touchdowns in less than 10 minutes of game time spanning the second and third quarters.

No. 13 Alabama 31, Texas A&M 20

Keelon Russell threw two of his three touchdown passes in the fourth quarter to help the Crimson Tide pull away late in a win over the Aggies in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Russell, who threw one touchdown pass and two interceptions in his previous two games combined, amassed 311 yards through the air with one interception for the Crimson Tide (6-2, 4-2 SEC). Rico Scott stepped up with six catches for 156 yards for Alabama, which snapped its two-game losing streak.

Marcel Reed completed 14 of 21 passes for 163 yards, one TD and two interceptions for Texas A&M (4-4, 1-4), which has already lost as many SEC games this year as it did the last two seasons combined.

Minnesota 13, No. 15 Iowa 10

Luke Drzewiecki drilled a 46-yard field goal as time expired to lift the Golden Gophers to a win over the Hawkeyes in Minneapolis.

Minnesota (5-2, 3-1 Big Ten) shined on defense with three interceptions and a fumble recovery. Darius Taylor rushed for the Golden Gophers' lone touchdown, and Drake Lindsey completed 14 of 26 passes for 137 yards and an interception.

Hank Brown completed 11 of 21 passes for 136 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions for Iowa (5-2, 2-2), which tied the game with 3:46 left on a 37-yard touchdown catch by Reece Vander Zee.

Wisconsin 24, No. 16 Southern California 7

Bryan Jackson II scored the go-ahead touchdown against his former team and the Badgers' defense limited the Trojans to 241 total yards during a stifling victory in Madison, Wisc.

Colton Joseph added a touchdown pass and tight end Ryan Schwendeman tacked on a game-sealing touchdown run as Wisconsin (5-2, 3-1 Big Ten) physically controlled most of the last three quarters, finishing with a 142 to minus-17 edge in rushing yards.

USC QB Jayden Maiava was basically forced to go it alone. He completed 31 of 50 passes for 258 ​yards with a touchdown and two interceptions but he was sacked five times. Taniela Tupou had a 4-yard touchdown catch which briefly gave the Trojans (6-2, 3-2) a 7-3 lead in the second quarter.

No. 18 LSU 38, Auburn 17

Sam Leavitt threw for three touchdowns and ran for a fourth as LSU routed host Auburn for an SEC win.

Leavitt completed 32 of 45 passes for a career-high 387 yards as LSU outgained Auburn 552-271. Jackson Harris caught nine passes for 178 yards and two scores for LSU (6-2, 3-2 SEC), which ended an eight-game losing streak in SEC road games dating back to the 2024 season.

Byrum Brown passed for 160 yards and rushed for a team-high 21 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries for Auburn (4-3, 2-3), which never ‌led one week ‌after upsetting top-ranked Georgia.

No. 21 Boise State 31, Washington State 10

Dylan Riley rushed for a game-high 128 yards, including a pair of fourth- quarter touchdowns, ⁠and the Broncos scored 21 unanswered points in the final 13:33 to pull away for a victory over the Cougars in Pullman, Wash.

Riley, who carried 13 times, scored on runs of 33 and 72 yards for Boise State (6-1, 3-0 Pac-12), who won their sixth consecutive game. Sire Gaines added 64 yards rushing and a score on 10 attempts. Maddux Madsen completed 14 of 23 passes for 149 yards and a touchdown, with Rasean Jones making five catches for 69 yards.

Quarterback Owen Eshelman, making his second start for Washington State (1-7, 0-4), was 21-of-40 passing for 191 yards with one interception. He also rushed for a team-high 33 yards on 23 attempts.

No. 23 SMU 59, Cal 20

Kendrick Raphael rushed for 104 yards and two touchdowns against his former team to help the Mustangs pull away from the Golden Bears for an ACC win in Dallas.

Raphael, who rushed for 943 yards and 13 touchdowns for Cal last season, also snared a touchdown pass from Kevin Jennings, who completed 16 of 23 attempts for 223 yards and three touchdowns. Christian Rhodes added two short touchdown runs for SMU (6-1, 4-1 ACC), which outscored Cal 42-0 in the second half after trailing by three at halftime.

Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele completed 27 of 37 passes for 265 yards and a touchdown for Cal (3-5, 2-3), which scored first when it moved the ball 65 yards in seven plays on its opening drive. Sagapolutele capped the march with a 10-yard touchdown pass to Chase Hendricks.

No. 24 Northwestern 42, Rutgers 14

Aidan Chiles threw three touchdowns and ran for two scores as the Wildcats raced out to a big lead in the first half and rolled to a Big Ten victory in Evanston, Ill.

Northwestern (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) earned its fourth straight win as Chiles completed 19 of 25 passes for 219 yards and added 83 rushing yards. Caleb ‌Komolafe rushed for 150 yards, which included a 33-yard score that put the Wildcats up 28-3 late in the first half. ​Griffin Wilde added nine catches for 133 yards and a score.

Antwan Raymond rushed for a season-high 150 yards and Clay Thevenin added 116 yards for Rutgers (2-5, 1-3), which lost its 46th consecutive game against a ranked opponent. Starting quarterback Dylan Lonergan played just three snaps before getting hurt on a scramble. Backup AJ Surace completed 7 of ‌18 passes for 64 yards.

No. 25 Arizona 39, Iowa State 3

The Wildcats scored on their first four possessions to cruise to a win ⁠over the Cyclones in Tucson, Ariz.

Arizona QB Noah Fifita threw for 308 yards and two touchdowns on 27-of-34 passing, increasing his career ​TD passes to 91, first among active FBS players. His younger brother Dash Fifita, a first-year linebacker, had 2.5 tackles for loss and two sacks, while receiver Isaiah Mizell caught eight passes for 134 yards and a score. The Wildcats (6-1, 3-1 Big 12) are bowl eligible in consecutive years for the first time since 2014-15.

Iowa State (3-4, 1-3) dropped to 0-4 against ranked teams this season, finishing with 221 yards to Arizona's 477. Cyclones quarterback Jaylen Raynor (8-for-10 passing for 106 yards) was benched at halftime for Connor Moberly (7 of 17, 63 yards). Running back Aidan Flora, who began the day second in the Big 12 in rushing ​yards per game, finished with only 36 yards on 12 carries.

(--Field Level Media)