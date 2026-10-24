JC French IV has 4 TD passes as Cincinnati stuns No. 8 Texas Tech 37-24

Posted - Oct. 24, 2026 at 1:57 p.m.

Jeff WallnerAssociated Press
 
Cincinnati quarterback JC French IV (4) throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas Tech, Saturday, Oct. 24 2026, in Cincinnati.

Cincinnati quarterback JC French IV (4) throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas Tech, Saturday, Oct. 24 2026, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Lydia Schembre)

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CINCINNATI — Cole Tabb had a career-high 173 rushing yards and a touchdown and JC French IV threw for a career-high four TD passes as Cincinnati stunned No. 8 Texas Tech 37-24 on Saturday.

It was the Bearcats first win over a top-10 team at home since Nov. 18, 2006, when they defeated No. 7 Rutgers 30-11. Cincinnati won at ninth-ranked Notre Dame in 2021.

The Red Raiders (6-1, 3-1) failed go 7-0 for the first time since 2013 and were plagued by mistakes all afternoon.

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