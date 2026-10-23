Mavericks lose Cooper Flagg with shoulder injury following hard foul in 1st half against Pacers

Posted - Oct. 23, 2026 at 7:25 p.m.

The Associated PressAssociated Press
 
Players from the Dallas Mavericks and the Indiana Pacers scuffle after a hard foul during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Friday, Oct. 23, 2026.

Players from the Dallas Mavericks and the Indiana Pacers scuffle after a hard foul during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Friday, Oct. 23, 2026. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

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INDIANAPOLIS — Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg has been ruled out for the rest of Friday night's game against the Indiana Pacers with a left shoulder injury.

Last season's NBA Rookie of the Year was injured late in the first half when he appeared headed for a breakaway dunk. Pacers swingman Aaron Nesmith fouled Flagg hard from behind, knocking Flagg off balance and he landed awkwardly on the shoulder under the basket. A brief shoving match ensued as coaches tried to separate the players.

Nesmith was called for a flagrant foul on the play and a double technical was assessed to Nesmith and Dallas guard Naji Marshall.

Flagg continued to rub his shoulder as he walked to the locker room before halftime. He did not return. Flagg had 14 points, six assists and five rebounds before departing.

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