Brandon Woodruff recovery leaves Brewers with tough call before Game 1

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Oct 22 (By Jim Hoehn, Field Level Media) - MILWAUKEE -- After almost a decade as a franchise cornerstone, Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Brandon Woodruff hopes his comeback from his latest injury leads to ​a spot on the club's 2026 World Series roster.

But the team's current longest-tenured player also knows that it may be beyond his control, depending on MLB postseason roster rules.

Woodruff, who missed much of 2025 recovering from shoulder surgery, has not pitched since July 4 after experiencing another issue ‌with his shoulder. Woodruff was initially scheduled for season-ending surgery, but that was canceled when he showed signs of improvement.

He began a throwing program in late August and threw off a mound during each of ⁠the Brewers' first two postseason series. He threw about two dozen live pitches ​Tuesday to teammates.

"It went as good as it could have gone," Woodruff ⁠said Thursday. "And I've probably made their decision a little bit harder, which is a good problem for them. So, I'm lucky, I'm blessed. We got a chance ‌to win the World Series and regardless ‌of what happens, I will be just as excited to win if I'm on the roster or not."

MLB rules say that a ⁠player on a postseason roster can be replaced only if he suffers an acute, non-chronic injury or ⁠ailment. If Woodruff were to suffer another injury, the Brewers are not sure if it would be considered recurring or pre-existing, which would prevent them from replacing Woodruff on the World Series roster.

Several reports indicate the Brewers have discussed the situation with MLB.

"We have a decision to make," Brewers president of baseball operations Matt Arnold said Thursday. "Still going to spend some minutes talking about him and again the rest of our group there."

"This is a guy that's one of the most successful, dominant big-game pitchers I've ever been around, and there are also some rule constraints that we're having to work ‌through with the health, etc., that have to be a consideration because he hasn't pitched in a game since ​July 4," Arnold said.

Woodruff, 33, is 55-30 with a 3.10 ERA since debuting with the Brewers in 2017. At the end of last season, he took a $10 million buyout after declining his half of a mutual option, but then accepted the Brewers' $22.025 million, one-year qualifying offer.

Woodruff made six starts in March and April this season before going on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation. In his first start back on June 22, he allowed one hit over six scoreless innings with 10 strikeouts in a no- decision against the Cincinnati Reds. The Brewers won 2-1 in 10 innings.

In his third start after returning, he exited after allowing three runs in 3 2/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks on July 4. There was a noticeable drop in ​his velocity.

Brewers manager Pat Murphy said that he obviously would like to have Woodruff on the roster, but he balances that desire with what gives the club the best chance to win.

"Now he's got ‌a clean bill ‌of health according to the ⁠trainers, but if that same injury comes up again, then we can't replace him," Murphy said. "So those are the things we've got to weigh heavily. What is he going to give us? We'd love to do it. It's a great story. But we have responsibility to those 20-some guys in there and to the organization and to the city and to whoever else we're responsible to."

For Woodruff, his first World Series opportunity after nine seasons is down to wait and see.

"I just wanted to be ‌an option at this point," Woodruff said. "I ​know what I bring to the table as a player and I'll always believe in myself. ‌But I also realized that I haven't ⁠pitched in a game in three ​months or whatever it is. So, there's definitely a lot that goes into the decision. I haven't heard anything yet. I'm sure they're going to talk about it obviously through (Thursday)."

(--Jim ​Hoehn, Field Level Media)