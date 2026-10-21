Dodgers say Shohei Ohtani's knee and biceps injuries require offseason rest, not surgery

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LOS ANGELES — Shohei Ohtani needs offseason rest, not surgery, for knee and biceps injuries that led to his worst offensive numbers since he joined the Los Angeles Dodgers before the 2024 season.

"It was just an unfortunate game of whack-a-mole," Andrew Friedman, president of baseball operations, said Wednesday. "The knee got to a better spot, and then just kind of the biceps area was bothering him. Some of that would calm down for some period, some of that would get re-irritated. It was just a lot of different things he was trying to contend with at once."

Ohtani and the Dodgers are equally enthused about him returning to two-way duties next season. What both sides need to figure out is how to keep him healthy while hitting and pitching into October.

"I'm not only expecting him to pitch," Friedman said, "we're excited about him pitching."

Ohtani didn't pitch after July 3 this year due to injuries that also affected his hitting. He had his worst offensive numbers since joining the Dodgers in December 2023, and his 30 home runs were his fewest since 2019 with the Los Angeles Angels. His three-run drive in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series against Milwaukee snapped a 25-game homerless streak.

Ohtani turns 33 next July and has undergone two Tommy John surgeries on his right elbow during his MLB career. Friedman said how to better manage Ohtani's two-way workload for a potential full season next year had yet to be discussed since the season ended last week with a four-game sweep at the hands of the Brewers in the NLCS.

"I expect us to throw our heads together and figure out both in the batter's box, on the mound, just how we marry all that together to have him impact us as much as he can during the regular season and then also be in a really good spot going into October," Friedman said.

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