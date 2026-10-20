USMNT to cap '26 with Dec. 13 friendly vs. Jamaica

Posted - Oct. 20, 2026 at 10:38 a.m.

Field Level Media
 
Sep 29, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; United States head coach Mauricio Pochettino looks on before a match against Chile at Energizer Park.

Sep 29, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; United States head coach Mauricio Pochettino looks on before a match against Chile at Energizer Park. (Jeff Curry-Imagn Images/ File Photo )

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Oct 20 (Field Level Media) - The U.S. men's national team will ​cap off a successful year with a Dec. 13 friendly against Jamaica in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

It will be the ‌rivals' first meeting since the Americans' 4-2 win in the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals ⁠on Nov. 18, 2024.

The game ​announced on Tuesday by U.S. ⁠Soccer will take place at Inter Miami's former stadium at 3:30 ‌p.m. ET.

Because the ‌friendly is not taking place during an international window, head ⁠coach Mauricio Pochettino's squad likely ⁠will be loaded with players from MLS.

"As we continue to build our group, this is an excellent opportunity to work with many of the MLS players and potentially see some new faces," Pochettino said in a statement.

Players who are not expected ‌to participate due to club commitments ​include midfielders Christian Pulicic (AC Milan) and Weston McKennie (Juventus) and forward Folarin Balogun (AS Monaco).

The friendly will give USMNT participants a chance to audition for a 2027 calendar that includes the Concacaf Nations League Finals, Concacaf Gold Cup and the start of 2030 World Cup qualifying.

"Jamaica is the type of team we could ​see in upcoming tournaments including World Cup qualifying, so it's a great ‌opportunity and experience ‌for ⁠these players," Pochettino said.

Coming off this summer's Round of 16 effort at the FIFA World Cup, the USMNT has posted a 4-0-0 record in friendlies against Peru and Chile in September and Mexico ‌and Canada earlier this ​month.

Nine MLS players made their international ‌debuts in that window, ⁠including 17-year-old ​midfielder Cavan Sullivan (Philadelphia Union) and 18-year-old forward Julian Hall (New York Red Bulls).

(--Field ​Level Media)

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