Kings' Ben Simmons tears Achilles, likely to miss season

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Oct 19 (Field Level Media) - An MRI has confirmed that Sacramento Kings guard Ben Simmons tore his right Achilles tendon during practice on Sunday and will undergo surgery, the team announced amid reports that he is expected to miss the season.
A three-time All-Star and former No. 1 overall draft choice of the Philadelphia 76ers in 2016, Simmons had dealt with a number of injuries in recent seasons and was attempting to make a comeback with the Kings after rehabilitating from back surgery.
"I've faced challenges before that tested me mentally, physically and emotionally, and I've found a way through every single one of them," Simmons wrote in a statement posted on social media. "This injury is another chapter in my journey, not the end of my story."
Simmons did not play in 2025-26. He saw action in 51 games for the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Clippers in 2024-25. He spent four seasons (2017-21) in Philadelphia, earning Rookie of the Year honors in 2017-18 and All-Star honors in his final three campaigns with the 76ers.
Philadelphia traded him during a tumultuous 2021-22 season to Brooklyn, but Simmons was injured (back) and did not debut with the Nets until the 2022-23 season.
Simmons impressed Kings brass in offseason workouts, agreeing to a one-year, $3.5 million deal with Sacramento on Sept. 4 after passing their medical evaluations.
Sacramento had hoped the Australia native would provide depth at all five positions, though particularly at point guard, where rookie Darius Acuff Jr. will be relied upon to start from Day 1.
Instead, Simmons is looking at another significant health setback.
"It's never easy being away from the game I love, especially after everything it took to get back here," Simmons wrote. "But if there's one thing I've learned, it's that adversity doesn't define you. How you respond to it does."
The 30-year-old has career averages of 13.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.2 assists in 383 regular-season games (344 starts).
(--Field Level Media)