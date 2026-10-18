Kings' Ben Simmons tears Achilles, likely to miss season

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Oct 19 (Field Level Media) - An MRI has confirmed that Sacramento Kings guard Ben ​Simmons tore his right Achilles tendon during practice on Sunday and will undergo surgery, the team announced amid reports that he is expected ‌to miss the season.

A three-time All-Star and former No. 1 overall draft choice of the Philadelphia 76ers ⁠in 2016, Simmons had dealt with ​a number of injuries in recent ⁠seasons and was attempting to make a comeback with the Kings after ‌rehabilitating from back surgery.

"I've ‌faced challenges before that tested me mentally, physically and emotionally, and ⁠I've found a way through every single ⁠one of them," Simmons wrote in a statement posted on social media. "This injury is another chapter in my journey, not the end of my story."

Simmons did not play in 2025-26. He saw action in 51 games for the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Clippers in 2024-25. He spent four ‌seasons (2017-21) in Philadelphia, earning Rookie of the Year ​honors in 2017-18 and All-Star honors in his final three campaigns with the 76ers.

Philadelphia traded him during a tumultuous 2021-22 season to Brooklyn, but Simmons was injured (back) and did not debut with the Nets until the 2022-23 season.

Simmons impressed Kings brass in offseason workouts, agreeing to a one-year, $3.5 million deal with Sacramento on Sept. 4 after passing their medical evaluations.

Sacramento had hoped ​the Australia native would provide depth at all five positions, though particularly at point ‌guard, where rookie ‌Darius Acuff ⁠Jr. will be relied upon to start from Day 1.

Instead, Simmons is looking at another significant health setback.

"It's never easy being away from the game I love, especially after everything it took to get back here," Simmons wrote. "But if there's ‌one thing I've learned, ​it's that adversity doesn't define you. How you ‌respond to it does."

The ⁠30-year-old has ​career averages of 13.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.2 assists in 383 regular-season games (344 starts).

(--Field ​Level Media)