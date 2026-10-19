More than 120 cattle involved in I-70 crash, dozens escape into downtown Kansas City

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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A semi-truck crash on Interstate 70 early Sunday morning sent dozens of cattle roaming through downtown Kansas City, forcing road closures and an unusual search for the escaped animals.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. near Admiral Boulevard when a semi carrying more than 120 cattle collided with another vehicle and overturned.

The Kansas City Fire Department said one person from each vehicle was taken to the hospital. Both were reported to be in stable condition.

Several cattle died in the crash, while others remained in the trailer. Dozens escaped, making their way onto highways and into downtown Kansas City.

"We've got like 100 head of cattle just roaming around downtown right now," one first responder said over emergency radio traffic captured by Broadcastify.

"Sorry, there are what??" another responded.

The escaped cattle were spotted across the city, including near Pershing Road and Main Street by Crown Center, the Buck O'Neil Bridge and as far away as Kansas City, Kansas.

"Be aware for roaming cattle downtown," one first responder warned.

Police called in additional resources to help round up the animals. Emergency crews spent hours tracking the cattle, including using drones to locate them.

"I got two cattle right under my drone here," one responder said.

The crash also forced the closure of part of the northeastern section of the downtown loop.

By later Sunday morning, crews reported making progress.

"We've got most of the live cattle rounded up from here, working on the recovery part of the rest of it," a responder said.